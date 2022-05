article

Open mic nights are back at the Plymouth Coffee Bean.

Beginning May 9, the coffee shop will host open mic night every Monday at 6:30 p.m. Sign up sheets will be put out at 6 p.m. for those interested in performing.

Entry is free, but a drink purchase is recommended if you are attending.

The Coffee Bean is at 884 Penniman Ave.