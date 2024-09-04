Plymouth Fall Festival, Dally in the Alley, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Labor Day has passed, and with that, it's time to jump into fall fun. Here's what's going on this weekend:
Plymouth Fall Festival
- Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8
- Downtown Plymouth
A full weekend of fall fun is planned. Enjoy a craft show, carnival rides, car show, live music, and more.
This event is free to attend.
Dally in the Alley
- Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Cass Corridor in Detroit
This annual event, now in its 45th year, is dedicated to art, music, and food.
The day will be packed with entertainment, from bands to a dog show to a drag performance and more.
Entry is free.
Donut and Cider Fest
- Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Kick off the fall season with cider, donuts, and fun, including a petting farm, lawn games, and bounce houses.
Entry is $4 cash or $5 card.
St. Linus Fall Festival
- Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8
- St. Linus Church in Dearborn Heights
Live music, carnival rides, a beer tent, and carnival rides are just some of the fun you'll find at this year's festival.
Dodge Park Food Truck Rally
- Friday, Sept. 6 from 4-9 p.m.
- Dodge Park in Sterling Heights
This free event features more than 25 food trucks, a craft beer garden, a family fun area, vendors, and more.
Entry is free.
Trenton Art Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 7 through Sept. 14
- Downtown Trenton
The first-ever Trenton Art Fair will showcase murals, sculptures, an art scavenger hunt, artist vendors, and more.
Wicked Bizarre
- Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wayne County Fairground in Belleville
Shop all things Halloween, spooky, and creepy at this event featuring more than 150 vendors.
There will also be raffles and live entertainment.
Admission is free, but parking is $5.
Rumble of the Bumble
- Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2-10 p.m.
- Depot Town in Ypsilanti
This free street fair just outside of Metro Detroit is dedicated to local artists, small businesses, and nonprofits. The event includes vendors, live music, entertainment, and, of course, Rumble of the Bumble wrestling.