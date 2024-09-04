Plymouth Fall Festival, Dally in the Alley, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Labor Day has passed, and with that, it's time to jump into fall fun. Here's what's going on this weekend:

Plymouth Fall Festival

Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8

Downtown Plymouth

A full weekend of fall fun is planned. Enjoy a craft show, carnival rides, car show, live music, and more.

This event is free to attend.

Learn more here.

Dally in the Alley

Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cass Corridor in Detroit

This annual event, now in its 45th year, is dedicated to art, music, and food.

The day will be packed with entertainment, from bands to a dog show to a drag performance and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Donut and Cider Fest

Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Kick off the fall season with cider, donuts, and fun, including a petting farm, lawn games, and bounce houses.

Entry is $4 cash or $5 card.

Learn more here.

St. Linus Fall Festival

Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8

St. Linus Church in Dearborn Heights

Live music, carnival rides, a beer tent, and carnival rides are just some of the fun you'll find at this year's festival.

Learn more here.

Dodge Park Food Truck Rally

Friday, Sept. 6 from 4-9 p.m.

Dodge Park in Sterling Heights

This free event features more than 25 food trucks, a craft beer garden, a family fun area, vendors, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Trenton Art Festival

Saturday, Sept. 7 through Sept. 14

Downtown Trenton

The first-ever Trenton Art Fair will showcase murals, sculptures, an art scavenger hunt, artist vendors, and more.

Learn more here.

Wicked Bizarre

Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wayne County Fairground in Belleville

Shop all things Halloween, spooky, and creepy at this event featuring more than 150 vendors.

There will also be raffles and live entertainment.

Admission is free, but parking is $5.

Learn more here.

Rumble of the Bumble

Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2-10 p.m.

Depot Town in Ypsilanti

This free street fair just outside of Metro Detroit is dedicated to local artists, small businesses, and nonprofits. The event includes vendors, live music, entertainment, and, of course, Rumble of the Bumble wrestling.

Learn more here.