Plymouth hotel director says coronavirus impact on business is getting worse by the day

Last September the managing director at the Inn at St John's spoke about fighting to survive the impact of COVID 19.

And three months later the update on the Plymouth Twp luxury hotel and golf course is not good.

"It's still slow. It's getting worse," said Paul Wegert.

He's not alone. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released grim data on the economic impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant and hotel industries in the state.

"Our industry has never seen this, it has never taken a hit like this," he said.

Through a survey, MRLA found that nearly 6,000 restaurants are likely to close permanently in six months if they do not receive any financial assistance from the government.

"That doesn't account for the other restaurants already closed bad post-COVID-19 so the number is even higher," he said.

If that sounds bad, the research also reveals that due to the shutdown, nearly 900 hotels across the state will only be able to survive six more months at current revenue and occupancy levels without any additional financial support from the government.

Paul Wegert, the managing director at the Inn at St John's.

"That's 60 percent of hotels that will probably go into foreclosure. The PPE is gone," Wegert said.

Staff members who once filled this hotel and restaurants are also gone as they wait to be called back to work.

As restaurants and hotels look for creative ways to survive they realize they can't keep price-cutting to survive.

"If you told me two years ago that we would have rooms at $89 I would not have believed you," he said. "But here we are."

Business owners and the MRLA want lawmakers to understand that stimulus money provide months ago has been stretch as for as it can go

"It's gone," he said. "It's been gone."