Polar plunge, Duel in the D, Winter Love Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Spend your weekend bundled up outside or hop in a cold pool to help the Special Olympics.
Here's what's going on this weekend:
Polar Plunge
- Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.
- HOMES Brewery Campus at 112 Jackson Plaza in Ann Arbor
Take an icy dip this weekend to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. You can do the plunge or make a donation without getting in the water.
Registration and a pre-party start at 11 a.m. The plunge happens at 1 p.m.
Winter Love Fest at Palmer Park
- Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-5 p.m.
- Palmer Park at 910 Merrill Plaisance in Detroit
This free festival is a celebration of love and Black History Month.
Activities include live music, African dancing and drumming, art-making, hot cocoa and treats, games and prizes, horse and carriage rides, winter sports, and more.
Valentine's Market
- Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1-4 p.m.
- Urbanrest Brewing Co. at 2615 Wolcott St. in Ferndale
Pick a special gift for Valentine's Day while enjoying a locally-made brew.
The market will feature numerous vendors selling sweets, plats, jewelry, beauty products, and more.
Duel in the D
- Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m,
- Little Caesars Arena in Detroit
The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will face off in Detroit this weekend.
The puck drops at 8 p.m.
Snowmobile during Free snowmobiling weekend
- Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12
- Around Michigan
On Feb. 11-12, you can ride around the state without a snowmobile license, registration, or trail permit. All rules and regulations must still be followed.