Expand / Collapse search

Polar plunge, Duel in the D, Winter Love Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Winter Love Fest is Feb. 11, 2023, in Palmer Park in Detroit (Photo: Barbara Barefield/People for Palmer Park)

Spend your weekend bundled up outside or hop in a cold pool to help the Special Olympics.

Here's what's going on this weekend:

Polar Plunge

  • Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • HOMES Brewery Campus at 112 Jackson Plaza in Ann Arbor

Take an icy dip this weekend to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. You can do the plunge or make a donation without getting in the water. 

Registration and a pre-party start at 11 a.m. The plunge happens at 1 p.m.

Register here.

Winter Love Fest at Palmer Park

  • Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-5 p.m.
  • Palmer Park at 910 Merrill Plaisance in Detroit

This free festival is a celebration of love and Black History Month.

Activities include live music, African dancing and drumming, art-making, hot cocoa and treats, games and prizes, horse and carriage rides, winter sports, and more.

Learn more.

Valentine's Market

  • Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1-4 p.m.
  • Urbanrest Brewing Co. at 2615 Wolcott St. in Ferndale

Pick a special gift for Valentine's Day while enjoying a locally-made brew.

The market will feature numerous vendors selling sweets, plats, jewelry, beauty products, and more.

Learn more.

Duel in the D

  • Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m,
  • Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will face off in Detroit this weekend.

The puck drops at 8 p.m.

Get tickets.

Snowmobile during Free snowmobiling weekend

  • Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12
  • Around Michigan

On Feb. 11-12, you can ride around the state without a snowmobile license, registration, or trail permit. All rules and regulations must still be followed.