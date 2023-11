article

Police are investigating a fatal gas station shooting overnight in southwest Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot at a CITGO gas station (9126 Dearborn St) just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say an employee at the gas station, a 27-year-old man, was arrested.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

