Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting

Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township.

The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital but, unfortunately, was pronounced deceased.

The suspect was arrested Saturday morning. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review, said police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Huron Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at (734)753-4400.

