Police: 2 assaulted at MSU campus library due to 'sexual orientation bias'

Two people were assaulted at a library on Michigan State University's campus on Monday. Police say the victims may have been targeted "because of the suspects’ sexual orientation bias."

A day after issuing a warning to students, faculty, and staff, MSU Police and Public Safety identified seven people as the perpetrators.

"None of the suspects are affiliated with MSU," according to a police update.

The incident is still under investigation. After the investigation is complete, findings will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for charges.

"It is important to recognize that crimes are never the fault of a victim. Anyone who believes they have been discriminated against or harassed is encouraged to report the incident(s) to the MSU Office of Institutional Equity," according to the police release.

Incidents and/or information about this case can be reported to MSU police at 517-355-2221.

A safety tips page is available to MSU students and can be found here.