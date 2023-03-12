Police: 2 dead in fiery early morning crash on Detroit's east side

Police are investigating a fatal crash that left 2 people dead Sunday morning on Detroit's east side.

According to police, the accident happened on eastbound 8 Mile near Mound Road around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 2 people in a Black Mercury Marauder were traveling on 8 Mile allegedly at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck.

The vehicle then caught fire. Once police and the Detroit Fire Department arrived on-scene and extinguished the fires, they located 2 deceased individuals inside the vehicle.

Both of the victims have not been identified at this time.

Detroit Police continues its investigation.