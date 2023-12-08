Police arrest trio in stolen vehicle in Macomb County

Three people who were in a stolen Ford Edge were arrested on Dec. 8 by Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The vehicle was initially observed near Joy Boulevard and Executive Drive in Harrison Township.

A Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle as it was traveling on Executive Drive. However, the vehicle sped up and attempted to evade the Deputy’s efforts.

The driver pulled the vehicle to a stop behind a business on Executive Drive.

Two individuals, a male, 37, from Harrison Township, and a male, 18, from Detroit, immediately fled from the vehicle.

A female, 25 from Detroit, stayed in the vehicle and was arrested by a deputy. Another deputy pursued one of the male suspects on foot and was able to take him into custody just north of the stopped stolen vehicle.

Additional units arrived at the scene and set a perimeter to contain the third suspect.

A K9 Unit and Drone Unit were also deployed to assist with the incident. A citizen reported seeing an individual matching the description of the suspect in the bushes behind a building on Irwin Street.

Deputies were able to take the third suspect into custody without incident. All suspects are currently housed at the Macomb County Jail.