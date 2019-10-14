Police asking for help identifying man possibly related to Last Call Bar shooting

Eastpointe police have released a photo of a man who was with a person of interest in Friday night's shooting at Last Call Bar that left six hospitalized.

Police said they are looking for help identifying an African American man who witnesses say was with their person of interest the night of the shooting.

On Friday, an argument broke out at the bar and spilled out onto the street. Witnesses say a man who had been kicked out of the bar earlier reportedly started firing in the parking lot, hitting six people.

Among those injured was a woman shot in the stomach and a man shot in the face. Friends of 34-year-old Jared Glenn held a vigil at Last Call Bar on Sunday as he remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Eastpointe police arrested the alleged shooter within 24 hours but are also looking for this man, possibly involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastpointe police at (586) 445-5100, extension 1027.