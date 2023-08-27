Police: At least 4 shot, 1 fatally on Detroit's west side

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting on Detroit's west side.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. at Cloverdale and Grand River. At least four adults were shot, one of them fatally, outside the location.

Investigators say this information is very preliminary.

DPD did not share any suspect information or circumstances.

The investigation is ongoing.

