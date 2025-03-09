Police: Body found in burning car on Detroit's east side, possible medical emergency

article

Detroit Police and Fire are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning car on the city's east side.

What we know:

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, DFD was called for a car fire in the 6400 block of John R. Firefighters responded to the scene in just under 4 minutes.

Once the fire was put out, crews found a deceased man in the car and notified Detroit Police.

DPD says the body appears to have been the driver of the car.

Preliminary information suggests the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and crashed. The car may have caught fire due to a mechanical issue.

The incident is under investigation and pending autopsy.