Police bust Charger Hellcat going 150 mph on I-75 in Oakland County

A driver in a Dodge Charger Hellcat was going 150 mph when a Michigan State Police trooper saw it speeding on I-75 Monday morning.

Police said the driver was recklessly passing other vehicles on northbound I-75 in Holly Township around 7 a.m. The trooper's speed laser showed just how fast the driver was going, and they were stopped.

The driver received a ticket for reckless driving and window tint. The Charger was impounded.