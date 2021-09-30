Police chase ends with crash in Flint after man in stolen truck flees troopers on I-75 in Oakland County

article

When Michigan State Police troopers stopped a man who was speeding and had run a stop sign early Thursday in Groveland Township, he led them on a chase.

Police said the man was stopped around 5 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road. The man had no ID and a check showed that the pickup truck he was in was stolen so troopers asked him to get out of the vehicle.

The man started the truck and drove away as a trooper tried to grab him. Troopers chased the man to Flint, where he got off the freeway at Broadway Boulevard, lost control, hit a utility pole, and rolled the truck.

Police said the man ran away on foot. Police tased the man and arrested him without incident. The man suffered lacerations from the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.