Police chief: Woman shot by officers after pointing Airsoft gun at them, had mental health issue

Detroit police say a mental health issue was connected to the fatal shooting of a woman who approached officers with what looked like a weapon - which ended up being an Airsoft gun.

For 10 minutes Chief James White says 33-year-old Nakita Williams pointed a pistol at customers at a Sunoco gas station on Detroit’s east side Sunday evening.

"When they encountered her she was at the entrance of the store pointing a gun directly at a customer," said Police Chief James White. "The investigation reveals that Miss Williams suffers from mental illness, we don’t have all the details to that, yet."



White says they are still piecing together what led up to the shooting, using surveillance video and officer-worn body camera footage from the four officers that responded – Sunday evening.



On video you can see Williams appears to pull the weapon out inside the store, then stands in the doorway, pointing it at customers. They can be seen running, and driving off in fear.

Then, Detroit police get there.



"The officer I want to make special note, the officer hasn’t removed his weapon he was having some kind of conversation with her," White said.



The chief says that she then pointed the weapon at officers, and they were forced to use deadly force.

An officer kicked her pistol away from her, exposing a Co2 cartridge in the gun, realizing it was an Airsoft gun.

Seconds later, they loaded her in their scout car to the hospital where she died.

The Airsoft gun the woman allegedly was using during the robbery and later, that she pointed at police.

"It is the most tragic for the Williams family obviously, but certainly for the officers - they are taking this situation very hard," White said.



Per protocol in officer-involved shootings, Michigan State Police will review the case too, and report their findings.

At this point, Chief White says – the officers' actions are within Detroit police policy.

Screenshot of the encounter between a woman who appeared armed and Detroit police.

