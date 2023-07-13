Detroit police commissioner caught with sex worker says she unexpectedly jumped in his truck

A Detroit Board of Police Commissioners member allegedly caught with a sex worker says it was a misunderstanding.

Special operations with the Wayne County Sheriff's office said Bryan Ferguson was in the area of Schaefer and Schoolcraft in Detroit engaging in a sex act with a woman Wednesday morning.

"At that time, Mr. Bryan Ferguson stepped out, identified himself as a Detroit police commissioner," said Wayne County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jason Bates. "A title or position doesn't make them above the law."

He was given a ticket for indecent and obscene conduct and his vehicle was towed.

Ferguson claims the woman unexpectedly jumped in her truck and was trying to kick her out.

He released a statement responding to the allegations:

"Today, multiple media outlets released information alleging ‘indecent conduct’ this morning. The allegation is untrue and the situation is a big misunderstanding.

"I do not want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important oversight work this board has to do. For that reason, I am making the decision to step back from the board meetings for a time.

"The board and the public should remain focused on the important work of oversight, transparency, and accountability. I look forward to re-engaging with you soon."