Police: Detroit family claiming to be victims of bogus lease were squatters

There are new details involving the Detroit family who claimed they were facing eviction due to a bogus lease. As of Thursday night -- they are no longer living in the house.

The Bohanen family said they had paid their rent on time to a woman named Tamika Johnson who they believed owned the house on Littleton street.

Then, someone claiming to be the real homeowner called the Detroit Police Department. Police tell FOX 2 that this is a case of squatting.

"This is not an eviction, this is a case that we're working with a complaint of a squatter," said Det. Listine Gilbert, Detroit police. "We are working with the home owner and the occupant. We have a victim, the owner of the property, that would like possession at this time."

Police say they are working on finding housing for the Bohanen family, while the investigation continues.

