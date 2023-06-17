Police: Eastpointe man shot and killed; related suspect arrested in the home

Eastpointe Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in a home on Stricker Avenue.

Officials say a man walked into the Eastpointe Police Department around 3:30 p.m. Friday saying his uncle was possibly murdered in a home in the 16000 block of Stricker Ave, near 8 Mile and Gratiot.

Police say a follow-up investigation was conducted by officers and detectives at the home. According to officials, the suspect was located in the home.

While inside, officers say they located signs of foul play. The suspect was interviewed and apprehended, police said.

Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man related to the suspect, was found a short time later at the back of the home with a fatal gunshot wound.

The suspect remains in custody at the Eastpointe Police Department. Detectives will present the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to make a decision on appropriate charges.

