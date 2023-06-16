Detroit officials work to curb youth violence this summer

The Detroit City Council president and others held the annual Occupy the Block event Friday.

It's an event designed to engage with the community and provide them with access to resources, including a bicycle giveaway for young people.

This event comes as city officials and police work to curb youth violence.

"This is really about engaging and empowering this community with resources that would improve their life," City Council President Mary Sheffield said. "We’re reaching people where they are and really addressing the root causes of violence which is social issues like housing, mental health, education, job training."

The mayor’s office unveiled a violence prevention program in March that gives money to community groups to help drive down non-fatal shootings and homicides. It’s powered by federal money along with about $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

