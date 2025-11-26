The Brief State police were dispatched to an apartment complex in Wayne County for reports of an officer-involved shooting. One suspect is dead at the Bristol Hills Apartment Complex in Trenton. Trenton police say the suspect was wanted for a fatal shooting out of Inkster.



Michigan State Police were called to an apartment complex in Wayne County for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

Police were dispatched to Bristol Hills Apartment complex in Trenton around 6 a.m.

Police tape at the Bristol Hills Apartment Complex in Trenton after an officer-involving shooting.

What we know:

According to a first lieutenant with state police, the suspect in the shooting is dead and there are no other injuries. They were identified as 37 years old. An SUV was observed at the complex with its window shot out and bullet holes in the side of the vehicle.

Trenton police declined to go into details about the incident, calling it a police investigation with no active threat to the community.

The Bristol Hills Apartment is located off of Van Horn Road, near Fort Street and Tefend Park.

Dig deeper:

Trenton police were notified of a suspect in a fatal shooting in a neighboring city who had fled in a 2022 gray Ford Edge in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, involved in a fatal shooting in Inkster, had been detected in the area of 3700 Van Horn Rd, prompting BOL alert at 2:45 a.m.

Police made contact with the suspect who was then shot by police just after 3 a.m. No officers were injured.