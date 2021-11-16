Police find 5-inch knife in jacket of man who said he may bring gun to Troy Walmart

Employees at a Troy Walmart called police Nov. 7 after a man who was making workers and customers uncomfortable told security he may bring a gun to the store.

Police spoke to the man, who had been in the store at 2001 W. Maple Rd. for more than four hours, just after 6:30 p.m. and found that he had a 5-inch fixed blade knife in his jacket.

The 26-year-old Detroit man was arrested on warrants and a weapons violation.

He was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and disturbing the peace.