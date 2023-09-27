Police find loaded firearm during I-696 traffic crash investigation in Warren

article

Police responding to a crash on I-696 in Warren early Tuesday morning later arrested a man after he was found with a loaded firearm.

It's another example of illegal weapons being seized off the street, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, state police were dispatched to a crash where a vehicle was blocking traffic.

There they found a 30-year-old Madison Heights man as well as a loaded 9 mm pistol in the front passenger-side floorboard of his vehicle. The driver had been the lone occupant in the vehicle.

It was later determined that he did not have a Concealed Pistol License and the vehicle he was traveling in was not insured.

The man was arrested and lodged in jail.