Police find marijuana extraction lab, hundreds of pounds of dangerous chemicals at Taylor home

Police dismantled a clandestine drug lab Thursday in Taylor.

According to Michigan State Police, several search warrants were executed in the area of Allen and Pennsylvania roads. During the searches a marijuana extraction lab was found.

Detectives also found hundreds of pounds of dangerous chemicals in the garage, a handgun, body armor, cocaine, and other drugs that were packaged for sale, police said.

Marijuana extraction, when not done properly, can be dangerous because the pressure and chemicals used can lead to an explosion.

Follow-up searches were conducted in St. Helen in northern Michigan. During these searches, police found 11 guns, body armor, thousands of rounds of ammo, and narcotics.