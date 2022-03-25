Police find stolen gun in passenger's underwear after texting and driving stop in Detroit

article

Police found a stolen gun and drugs on a passenger after stopping a driver for texting and driving early Friday in Detroit.

A Michigan State Police trooper stopped the driver on eastbound I-96 and MLK Boulevard at 1:35 a.m., and discovered that the 26-year-old man driving had a suspended license.

While patting down a passenger, a 22-year-old Detroit man, who was in the back seat, police found a loaded 9mm pistol in his underwear near his groin. It was later determined that the gun was stolen out of Detroit.

Police said they also found Oxycodone in the passenger's coat pocket.

The passenger was arrested, and the case is awaiting the prosecutor's review.