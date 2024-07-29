Police identify 4 killed, woman injured in wrong-way crash in Royal Oak

Four people, including the at-fault driver, died in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. A fifth person was critically injured.

Michigan State Police say a 29-year-old man from Oak Park was driving the wrong way early Sunday morning, on southbound I-75 near 11 Mile in Royal Oak – when he crashed, head on, into another vehicle.

Four people were inside the vehicle that the 29-year-old crashed into, according to MSP. Three of the occupants –a 34-year-old from Troy and two men from Mexico, ages 54 and 71– were killed, while a 31-year-old Troy woman remains at a hospital in critical condition. She is expected to survive.

"There’s a lot of things we may never know because, unfortunately, a lot of people were killed in this crash, that would be able to tell us certain things that we won't be able to connect by the evidence," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.

FOX 2 has learned that the victims were all related.

MSP is waiting for autopsy and toxicology results to see if drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

"Over a thousand people are dying on Michigan's roadways every year because of preventable traffic crashes – things like excessive speed, following too closely, driving impaired, not wearing your seatbelt," Shaw said.

The crash is still under investigation.