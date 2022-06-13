Police identify man who died after driving into St. Clair River

article

Police have identified a man who drove into the St. Clair River on Sunday evening.

Robert Ranusch Jr., 59, of Clinton Township, drove into the river from the parking lot of Voyageur restaurant in St. Clair just before 7:30 p.m., police said.

Ranusch was pulled from the river at 8:05 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he died.

St. Clair Police Chief Timothy Raker said Ranusch sped through the parking lot and crashed through the railing.

The investigation is ongoing.