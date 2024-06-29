Police identify and release photo of suspect in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

article

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department has identified and released the photo of the suspected shooter in the random assault at a Rochester Hills splashpad in mid-June.

The suspect, 42-year-old Michael William Nash, died after shooting himself at his mother's Shelby Township home, where he lived, police said.

Investigators recovered a 9mm pistol and three empty magazines. Nash has no previous criminal history - he is suspected to have faced some mental health challenges, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Authorities say the suspect pulled up to the Brooklands Splash Pad and started shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16. He fired about 28 shots at people enjoying the splash pad, hitting nine victims ranging in age from 4 to 78.

On Friday, the 8-year-old boy victim, who was in critical condition, was released from the hospital. His mother, a 39-year-old Rochester Hills resident, was seriously injured while shielding her children from the gunman. She remains hospitalized as does a 30-year-old woman, who also suffered serious injuries.

