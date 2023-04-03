Police investigate 2 weekend shootings in Flint

Two shootings that left four victims hurt over the weekend in Flint are under investigation.

The first shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Mason Street. A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot outside a home.

No suspects have been arrested.

The second shooting happened Sunday in the area of Chevrolet Avenue and Welch Boulevard. Police who were patrolling heard gunfire and found the shooting scene outside an after-hours nightclub around 3:15 a.m.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Police said a group was fighting when three people were shot. A 38-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both listed in critical condition. A 27-year-old woman was listed in good condition.

A 23-year-old Flint man was arrested.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.