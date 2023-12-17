Police investigate a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday night

Detroit Police are investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m. near Grand River and Evergreen, two men in their 20s were shot by an unknown suspect, says DPD. They were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at (313)596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)SPEAK-UP.