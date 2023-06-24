Police investigate after gunshots cause panic at Michigan party with 200+ guests

A fight and gunshots caused panic overnight during a large party in Saginaw.

Michigan State Police said more than 200 people were at the street party, which was not permitted, in the area of 4th and Johnson streets when gunshots were heard. As people fled in their vehicles, several were injured.

Police said multiple agencies worked to break up the party in different locations on several occasions.

It isn't clear if anyone was shot. Police said there is no threat to the public.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

The investigation is ongoing.