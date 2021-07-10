Police investigate child's fall from rock-climbing wall at Wyandotte Art Fair

Wyandotte police is investigating an accident where a child fell from a rock-climbing wall Friday night.

A juvenile, described as being under 16 years old, fell from about 25 feet from the wall and was unconscious afterward, according to Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton, Wyandotte police. His condition has not been released.

Hamilton said police are investigating the incident and what caused the accident.

Witnesses online have said that a bungee cord the child was attached to, broke. That is unconfirmed.

