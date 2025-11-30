Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate fatal shooting outside Southfield hotel

By Nathan Vicar
Published  November 30, 2025 8:25am EST
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is dead after a shooting outside a Southfield hotel early Sunday, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. outside the Radisson Hotel on Telegraph Road near Northwestern Highway.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, and no suspect information has been released.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Southfield Police Department.

