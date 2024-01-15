Police: Woman fatally shot at Macomb County apartment complex

article

A woman was shot and killed during an alleged domestic incident on Monday at an apartment complex in Macomb County, according to Clinton Township police.

A male suspect remains at large, according to a police release. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. at Peachtree Apartments on Little Mack Ave. in Clinton Township, near Weybridge.

"Upon arrival, officers located a female deceased with a gunshot wound," police said. "It is believed that the male suspect and female victim were in a domestic relationship."

While the suspect has not been located and is considered armed and dangerous, this appears to be an isolated incident, according to police. There is no danger to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 586-493-7857.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.