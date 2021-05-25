Police investigate Inkster murder hours after being called to same house for non-fatal shooting

Police are investigating a murder that happened early Tuesday in Inkster.

According to police, a call was received about 4 a.m. about a non-fatal shooting at a home in the 3800 block of Inkster Road. A woman had been shot at the house.

Just after 6 a.m., police were called to the same home for a fatal shooting.

Family members said the victim is named Burnes King. He was shot while standing on the front porch. His family also said his girlfriend is the woman who was shot earlier at the home.

Police are trying to determine if the shooting is connected to another shooting that left two people dead Monday night. A group of people was playing basketball in the 27900 block of Rosewood Street when they were ambushed. Four people were shot, and two have died at a hospital.

