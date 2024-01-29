Police investigate shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes using license plate readers

A 34-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot at a bowling alley in Allen Park over the weekend, according to police.

The shooting took place at Thunderbowl Lanes on Allen Road, around 11:33 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Park, Melvindale, and Southgate police departments responded to the scene.

After speaking to witnesses and persons of interest, detectives are developing probable cause to identify the shooter and obtain an arrest warrant.

Investigators utilized license plate reader cameras in the area to investigate suspected vehicles.

"What’s really important to understand is these (cameras) don’t do facial recognition, doesn’t target people, or gender, or race – it’s specifically vehicles and license plates," said Allen Park Police Chief Chis Egan.

Since a shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes four years ago, police say they've revamped their Detective Bureau and installed two license plate reader cameras in the area sponsored by the previous owner, Tom Strobl, who died last year.

There are a total of nine license plate reader cameras in the city.

Related article

"They did have some issues in the past, so we got together and said ‘what can we do to make this a safer environment for the people that come in to bowl or come into our city?’" Egan said. "We invoice those to them every year, they pay for them, but we are the keeper of all the information. So, obviously we can’t share that law enforcement information that we get with them."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Allen Park police.