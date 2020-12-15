Police investigate 'suspicious death' of Royal Oak graduate at Grand Valley State

article

A spring 2020 graduate of Royal Oak High School was found dead at Grand Valley State University in what police are calling a 'suspicious death'.

Taylor DeRosa, 18, was found dead on Saturday, December 12. The Grand Valley State University Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the death that they call suspicious but said the general public or campus is not in any danger.

Police said DeRosa's cause of death had not been determined and they are asking the campus to not rush to any conclusions and to stop spreading false information. Police did not say what false information was being spread.

A GoFundMe page was started for DeRosa's family to assist her mother, who "worked seven days a week at two different jobs to provide (DeRosa) the perfect life she deserved". The funds will be used to help ease the burden of a funeral and time off work. Any excess would be donated to a fund DeRosa would have supported.

Over $31,000 has been raised in just four hours.

The GoFundMe page lists DeRosa as an advocate for gun control, Black Lives Matter, women’s rights, and "a host of other organizations and movements that supported human equality, fairness and truth."

DeRosa was a freshman at GVSU, majoring in international business and minoring in French.

According to Royal Oak Schools, DeRosa graduated from Royal Oak High School in 2020 and said she had an immensely positive impact on the community.

The Michigan State Police is assisting in the investigation.

