Police investigate thefts of male enhancement supplements, tequila, glasses from Bloomfield Township stores

Bloomfield Township police are looking for numerous suspects after recent thefts at several stores.

At Nino Salvaggio at 6592 Telegraph Rd., two women filled a shopping cart with 10 bottles of Casamigos Tequila and walked out of the store around 3 p.m. Thursday. The stolen tequila was worth about $400.

Police took another report of theft at a Shell Gas station at 3690 W. Maple Rd. around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. A clerk saw a man place Miracle Honey, a male sexual enhancement product, in his pocket before buying a bottle of ginger ale and leaving the store.

Another theft happened Sunday at Lenscrafters at 2125 S. Telegraph Rd. when two women stole a pair of Gucci eyeglasses worth $535 and a pair of Prada eyeglasses valued at $300 around 2 p.m. They were seen fleeing in a Ford Escape.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.

Watch FOX 2 News Live