Police investigating a double shooting on Detroit's northwest side, one person fatally shot

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's northwest side Saturday afternoon.

Police said that both victims were shot multiple times; one of them fatally.

The male victim was fatally shot; including a gunshot wound to the head, according to investigators. The female victim had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, one being in her arm.

Investigators processed a scene in the area of 8 Mile Rd and Lahser Rd. Another nearby scene was canvased by police at Bentler St and Pembroke Ave.

Police did not have information on a potential suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

