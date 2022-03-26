Police investigating a double shooting on Detroit's northwest side, one person fatally shot
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's northwest side Saturday afternoon.
Police said that both victims were shot multiple times; one of them fatally.
The male victim was fatally shot; including a gunshot wound to the head, according to investigators. The female victim had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, one being in her arm.
Investigators processed a scene in the area of 8 Mile Rd and Lahser Rd. Another nearby scene was canvased by police at Bentler St and Pembroke Ave.
Police did not have information on a potential suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with FOX 2 for updates.
Advertisement