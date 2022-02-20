Police investigating after a 2-year-old was shot in Detroit on Saturday

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday involving a 2-year-old on Detroit's west side

Investigators said the child was shot late on Saturday in the 12000 block of Monica St in Detroit just west of Livernois Ave.

RELATED: 5-year-old boy shot in chest after finding unsecured gun in Detroit home

Police said the child is currently in stable condition, but no word on if the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Where the gun came from and who the owner is were also not disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.