Police investigating after a 2-year-old was shot in Detroit on Saturday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday involving a 2-year-old on Detroit's west side
Investigators said the child was shot late on Saturday in the 12000 block of Monica St in Detroit just west of Livernois Ave.
Police said the child is currently in stable condition, but no word on if the gunshot was self-inflicted.
Where the gun came from and who the owner is were also not disclosed.
The investigation is ongoing.
