Police investigating after driver shot at while traveling on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

A driver called police early Monday to tell them someone shot at her on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

According to police, she was driving on the southbound side of the freeway near Joy Road just after midnight when someone fired at her. Michigan State Police troopers found bullet holes near the rear of her vehicle.

Related: Woman says passenger shot at her when she tried to pass slow vehicle on Lodge

Police said they are working to verify the circumstances. They did not reveal the alleged circumstances.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older model gold Chevrolet Malibu, Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.