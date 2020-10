Warren police are at the scene of a double murder Thursday morning.

Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer said two people had been killed and that police are investigating the double homicide, but didn't release any other information at this time.

Police are on the scene right now in the 2000 block of Otis Avenue, which is near 9 Mile and Dequindre.

Further details are still developing. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.