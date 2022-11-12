Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student

The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field.

Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and the Stearns Building. A male approached her, traveling in the opposite direction, grabbed her arm, and made an anti-Semitic comment before releasing her.

Police say the victim described the suspect as a college-aged white male, about 5’10", with brown hair, wearing a red and black shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes, and a U-M baseball hat.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131.

