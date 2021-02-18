Police investigating shooting in Inkster after victim was struck in the chest

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting in Inkster early Thursday morning after multiple police agencies responded to an intersection north of Michigan Avenue.

A shooting in the area of Grandview and Western prompted a response from Inkster police around 2:50 a.m.

Michigan State Police were eventually requested after a victim was transported to Beaumont hospital with a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement says the victim was struck in the chest in Inkster.

His friend transported him to the hospital after the victim showed up at his house wounded. He is currently in surgery.

Law enforcement remained in the area investigating for several hours.

Advertisement

Currently, no one is in custody.