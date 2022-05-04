Police investigating suspicious death after man found dead at Royal Oak Township hotel

Michigan State Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead during a welfare check in Royal Oak Township.

Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on 8 Mile Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said he last saw his 33-year-old brother Sunday, and had tried to get into the room where he was staying, but the emergency lock was being used.

Police got inside the room and found the man dead on the floor.

The body was released to the Oakland County medical examiner for an autopsy.