Police investigating two freeway shootings near M-39 in Southfield and Allen Park

Michigan State Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened near the M-39 corridor in and around Detroit Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The shootings happened within six hours of each other in Allen Park and Detroit.

During the second incident, the victim ended up in Southfield after fleeing his vehicle following the shooting.

The first report of gunfire happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to a possible freeway shooting on M-39 and Pinecrest, just south of I-94.

The victim who reported the incident was driving southbound when she saw a vehicle enter the freeway from Oakwood at a high rate of speed. The victim merged into the far right lane before hearing "two pops," read a tweet from state police.

Then the suspect vehicle exited the freeway at Outer Drive. The woman was not hurt during the shooting.

Then around 3:20 a.m., more police were dispatched to the 8 Mile exit ramp at M-39 after reports of another shooting.

A preliminary investigation found a freeway shooting occurred possibly on 7 Mile near the freeway in Detroit. After being shot, the victim fled the scene and entered northbound M-39 before stopping on 8 Mile Road, blocking the left lane.

At that time, another vehicle uninvolved in the shooting rear-ended the victim's vehicle.

The shooting victim then fled the crash scene on foot before getting picked up by Southfield police.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting and both vehicles damaged were towed.