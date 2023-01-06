Police investigation underway at Oak Park High School after incident

Police are at the scene of an incident at Oak Park High School which took place after a basketball game Friday night.

A video was posted on social media that showed a bloody person on the ground, with onlookers yelling that "they just started shooting."

A high school basketball game was played tonight at 7:30, with the incident taking place at about 10 p.m.

Police have surrounded the school premises with crime scene tape around the perimeter of the gym.

Oak Park police said there was an incident after the basketball game at the high school. They would not confirm that it was a shooting

No details have been confirmed from this developing scene.




