Police investigate triple shooting on East Outer Drive in Detroit

Detroit Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place on the 5000 block of East Outer Drive.

According to police, around 1:40 am, a verbal altercation happened, and three people were shot.

The suspect is a 23-year-old male who pulled out a gun and struggled with the two victims.

The victims are listed as a 21-year-old female and a 23-year-old male, who were both taken to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, police say.

Authorities say the suspect took himself to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Detroit Police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.