Police look for person of interest after triple shooting that left 1 dead in Detroit

Detroit police are searching for a person of interest after one person was killed and two others were hurt last week on the west side.

Police said the victims were inside a blue Buick Regal in the 11700 block of Lauder around 10:25 p.m. May 2 when they were shot. A 21-year-old man was killed, while a 22-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were hurt.

The shooter fled in a black Dodge Charger.

Police want to talk to the person of interest pictured below who was nearby at the time and may have information.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or suspect vehicle is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.