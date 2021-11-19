Police looking for driver who hit, killed man crossing W. Chicago in Detroit

A driver fled the scene after hitting and killing a 68-year-old man Sunday in Detroit.

The victim was crossing W. Chicago near Schaefer around 6:10 p.m. when a light blue Ford Taurus hit him. The car continued east on W. Chicago.

Detroit police released video from a gas station that shows the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.