Expand / Collapse search

Police looking for driver who hit, killed man crossing W. Chicago in Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Detroit police seek driver who struck, killed pedestrian

A 68-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Nov. 14, 2021.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver fled the scene after hitting and killing a 68-year-old man Sunday in Detroit.

The victim was crossing W. Chicago near Schaefer around 6:10 p.m. when a light blue Ford Taurus hit him. The car continued east on W. Chicago.

Detroit police released video from a gas station that shows the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.