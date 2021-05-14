Police looking for man who stole French bulldog from Royal Oak yard

A man stole a French bulldog from the yard of a Royal Oak home Thursday evening, police said.

The dog, named Little Racks, was outside a house in the 100 block of Mason Court at 6:21 p.m. when a man pulled up in a black Dodge Caravan and walked toward the home.

Security cameras captured the man leaving the house with the dog.

Police said the man is white and was wearing a brown baseball hat, blue sweatshirt, and brown pants.

Anyone with information about the theft of Little Racks is asked to call police at 248-246-3500.