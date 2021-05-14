Police looking for man who stole French bulldog from Royal Oak yard
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man stole a French bulldog from the yard of a Royal Oak home Thursday evening, police said.
The dog, named Little Racks, was outside a house in the 100 block of Mason Court at 6:21 p.m. when a man pulled up in a black Dodge Caravan and walked toward the home.
Security cameras captured the man leaving the house with the dog.
Police said the man is white and was wearing a brown baseball hat, blue sweatshirt, and brown pants.
Anyone with information about the theft of Little Racks is asked to call police at 248-246-3500.
